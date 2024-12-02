Jaguars' Reaction to Dirty Hit on Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence took a brutal hit against the Tampa Buccaneers, a hit many consider dirty. Jaguars tight end Evan Engram explained what happened in the play, that Lawrence was injured.
“I mean, I saw him sliding, and then I saw the hit. It just—honestly, it just took over. I just knew it was wrong; it was a dirty play. And you stick up for your guys. That’s just how it goes.”
While the Jaguars rallied together over the hit on Lawrence, Engram made it clear that he believed the team was already prepared to play. They may have lost the game, but Engram did have a point, as the Jaguars played a solid football game until Lawrence’s injury.
“I mean, I think we were ready to play today,” Engram said. “I don’t want to take away from that. We were ready to go. Obviously, it was a little slow start. Definitely, blood was going after that. It was a whole mess out there. We felt the need to really finish the drive, so we just started playing football. And definitely, we just really wanted to finish for Trev, too. That was a kind of a deep-down thing, too, just playing for him.”
Engram credited his teammates with standing up for Lawrence and continuing to compete even after losing their starting quarterback. The Jaguars continued to put up a fight, both figuratively and literally.
“I think we did a great job with the discipline part afterward,” Engram said. “Obviously, it was a mess. It could’ve gotten worse. We could’ve handled it wrong, but I think we responded really well. We kept playing, we kept our composure, and we had a shot to win it. We did some good things on offense, and we just didn’t get one more shot at it at the end. So, definitely a tough thing to do after something like that. But I’m proud of the guys for staying locked in and just continuing to fight.”
“I mean, any time you’re in a close game like that, it’s pretty general. It’s pretty common sense that we’re going to keep fighting. Obviously, the refs were pretty adamant that they were not going to accept anything more, so we had to be smart to finish the game. So, that was kind of our message in the locker room, handle it the right way, keep handling it the right way, and let’s go win.”
