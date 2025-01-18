Jaguars are Clearly the Best Fit for Ben Johnson
The Jacksonville Jaguars are still in the middle of trying to find a new head coach after firing Doug Pederson, and we are now getting into the latter stages of the process.
The Jaguars have been searching far and wide to find an answer, interviewing various different candidates and competing with other NFL squads for their favorite targets.
Right now, the hottest name on the coaching carousel is Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who is being wooed by a bunch of teams.
But here's the thing: Jacksonville is clearly the best fit for Johnson.
We've been hearing about the Las Vegas Raiders representing the most likely landing spot for the offensive wiz, but the Raiders don't have a quarterback and they have very limited weapons outside of Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers.
So, how are they a better destination than the Jaguars?
Jacksonville has a franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence. For all his faults, he is certainly better than Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew, and he will also likely be superior to anyone Las Vegas can land this offseason (remember: the Raiders fell to sixth in the NFL Draft order).
Additionally, the Jaguars have one of the league's best wide receivers in Brian Thomas Jr., plus an impressive young running back in Tank Bigsby.
Yes, Jacksonville has plenty of unanswered questions, such as what it will do with receiver Christian Kirk and tight end Evan Engram. The Jaguars could end up parting ways with both players in the coming months.
But if they do? Jacksonville has a budding talent in Parker Washington at wide out, and 23-year-old tight end Brenton Strange has shown flashes of brilliance. Plus, Gabe Davis is returning from injury, and the hope is that he will be a heck of a lot more productive in 2025.
For an offensive mind like Johnson, there is a lot to like about the Jaguars, who probably weren't as bad as their record indicated this past year (remember: Lawrence missed seven games).
Jacksonville is more ready to win now than the Raiders, and it actually has some fairly enticing foundational pieces in place.
Johnson should make the wise move and take the Jaguars job.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.