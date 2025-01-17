NFL Insider Believes Jaguars, Ben Johnson Are a Match
The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to search for its next head coach after firing former head coach Doug Pederson last week after the end of another disappointing season.
After making the playoffs and winning a playoff game in his first season in Jacksonville, the Jaguars have taken steps back over the previous two seasons.
The Jaguars have been connected to Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson since the end of the season. Johnson leads one of the hottest offenses in the National Football League.
The Jaguars could potentially use Johnson's offensive prowess to maximize the performance of talented but underperforming quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Doing so is undoubtedly one of the new Jaguars' coaching staff's top priorities.
NFL insider Josina Anderson believes Johnson will undoubtedly have his choice of teams to select from. However, the Jaguars are arguably the best fit for him because Lawrence is the most talented and proven quarterback of any of the teams with a head coaching vacancy.
"Then there’s the quarterback situation," Anderson said. "The Jaguars have one in Trevor Lawrence—though admittedly, he needs to take another leap in his development in 2025. Johnson should consider the differences between joining a team with a known starter commodity under center, than one with more questions. Given his work with Jared Goff, Johnson’s portfolio already lends itself to working with a QB with more veteran experience and familiarity with the NFL way of life. Goff has shown steady improvement in passing yards, completion percentage, yards per attempt, QBR, and, most importantly, in his control and confidence with Johnson’s system.
"Working with an unknown QB coming out of the Draft is more risky and yet compels a longer attachment. With the 6th overall pick, the Raiders aren’t even in full control of their Draft destiny. Moreover, I don’t think Johnson pairs better with Caleb Williams. Johnson’s most comfortable quarterback situation is in Jacksonville. If it doesn’t work out, Johnson can reset with a QB from the 2026 Draft class with less attachment and have footing to suggest other staff changes."
Jacksonville needs many changes if it hopes to turn things around next season. Johnson is best equipped to help them do so.
