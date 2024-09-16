Jaguars Coach Sounds Off on One of Their Biggest Problems
In their 18-13 defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns, the Jacksonville Jaguars could not execute. Sloppy play dominated their performance, even to the end when they had a miniscule amount of momentum.
The Browns had an excellent gameplan. Pressure quarterback Trevor Lawrence at all times. Fly to the ball the way the Jaguars did in Week 1. Play physical and fast. The Jaguars could not keep up. The Browns went for it three times on fourth-down. They converted all three games.
If it was a game of "who wants it more?", it definitely seemed like the Browns answered. The Browns were just two of 14 on third-down attempts. Penalties played a role in that. The Jaguars' excuse for going three of nine? Head coach Doug Pederson wasn't so sure of that answer.
"We’ve definitely got to look at the film and see why," he told reporters after the game. "Third-down is an important down. We know they’ve got some great pass-rushers over there. We just didn't do our part. Maybe it's on us as coaches, we didn't help our guys out enough. We’ve just got to look at the tape and figure out why."
Third-down was only a small part of the larger picture. The Jaguars did not get to favorable third-down positioning throughout the game because they lacked the ability to do damage on second-down. Whether it was play-calling or the Browns' tough defense, it didn't matter.
The Jaguars simply could not move the ball on Sunday. There is little to excuse. This team was in the playoffs just two seasons ago. Last year, it started out 8-3. It has a franchise passer, a winning head coach, and weapons for said passer. And a defense. And yet, they are 0-2.
Pederson seemed frustrated throughout the game, as did a good amount of his players. One can't blame him when he knows this groups' potential.
"Well, I'm at a loss because we've been together for a while now, right?" Pederson said. "We shouldn't be playing the way we're playing. We shouldn't be coaching the way we're coaching. I take accountability there. It starts with me. Then it goes to the assistant coaches and players. I just know that we're a better football team than what we played today."
As for potentially hitting the panic button, Pederson declined the notion.
"Each person has to look at themselves in the mirror, me included," he said. "We've got to do better. It's disappointing."
