Jaguars Could Strike Gold With This Cheap Free Agent Signing
The Jacksonville Jaguars are slated to have a moderate amount of cap room heading into the NFL offseason, so they should absolutely be able to make some moves in free agency.
Still, the Jaguars should be careful about how they spend their money and definitely should scour the market for bargain-bin deals.
Finding low-risk, high-reward players should be paramount for Jacksonville, especially when it comes to filling certain roster needs.
One of the Jaguars' biggest areas of weakness going into the coming months is their pass rush, which is very limited outside of Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.
As a result, Jacksonville should be in the running to land another edge rusher in free agency, and a perfect candidate may be emerging for the squad: Haason Reddick.
Reddick spent the 2024 campaign with the New York Jets and missed the first half of the season due to a holdout. In 10 games, he logged 14 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.
The 30-year-old bet on himself heading into 2024, sidelining himself with the hope that the Jets would extend his contract. That didn't happen, and now, Reddick cost himself dearly.
At this point, the veteran pass rusher is probably going to land a one-year, incentive-laden deal from someone, and the Jaguars seem like an ideal landing spot.
Putting Reddick in a front seven that already includes Hines-Allen and Walker could do wonders for his efficiency, as we know what the former Philadelphia Eagles star is capable of.
Reddick racked up double-digit sack campaigns in four straight years between 2020 and 2023, topping out at 16 in 2022. He finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting that season.
It's not like Reddick is ancient. He just turned 30 this past September, so it seems rather hard to believe that he has nothing left in the tank.
A change of scenery may do the Temple product a world of good, and given Jacksonville's need at the position, it seems like a match made in heaven.
The Jaguars could also use Reddick as a midseason trade chip if they fall out of contention early in 2025.
There is no reason why Jacksonville shouldn't strongly consider adding Reddick in March.
