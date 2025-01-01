Jaguars' Star Josh Hines-Allen Ending 2024 On High Note
When Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen set the franchise single-season sack record in 2023, he made it clear that the standard had been raised.
Hines-Allen was no longer interested in being a good player. He was interested in going down as the best defensive player in franchise history. And in the season immediately following him becoming the first-ever $100 million player in the history of the team, Hines-Allen has proven that 2023 was no fluke.
While Hines-Allen's sacks are down (he now has 8.0 after 17.5 in 2023), he is still top-10 in the NFL in pressures and has still shown the ability to put the game in his control. He did exactly that in a dominant performance over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, recording an NFL-high 10 pressures, two quarterback hits, a sack, and two tackles for loss.
“After the first play, I went up to him, like, ‘Man, you’re balling.’ Second play, came back, we talking big cash-money, and then he came back, he got the sack the second play and came back, made another play on that third down. It was exciting to see for me," Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker said on Sunday.
"That’s just Josh tapping into that mindset. He was just talking to himself on the sideline and I could just tell he was tapping back into that mindset that he finished the season with last year. Just hungry; he’s wanting to finish and put the defense on his back, and that’s what he did right there.”
Hines-Allen has proven to be a legit blue-chip player for the Jaguars, even in a year where little has gone right. While box score watchers may not recognize it, performances like Sunday show that Allen is one of the best in the NFL and is a major reason why coaches should be interested in a potential opening in Jacksonville.
“I just hit that groove. I felt like I kind of knew what to expect in those plays coming up. The communication was great. I had my mind set on the first play that they were going to do that," Hines-Allen said.
"Then Foye [LB Foyesade Oluokun] confirming that only just gave me the queue to just, ‘Hey, go make a play.’ And then that second one, I feel like I was beating them like that all game. Cornerbacks and DBs did a hell of a job in the back end, holding up coverages so that allowed me to sneak in and get the sack. And then that third one, [DT] Arik [Armstead] called a great game that allowed one of us to be on the movement to see what was happening, so just put ourselves in good positions to make plays and can’t wait to do that again next week.”
