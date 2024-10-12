Jaguars' OL Named 6th Captain For Sunday
The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4) selected right guard Brandon Scherff as the team's sixth captain for Sunday's London Game against the Chicago Bears (3-2).
Scherff is in his 10th season of professional football, being drafted fifth overall in the 2015 NFL draft by the Washington Redskins. In 2022, the former Iowa Hawkeye signed a three-year deal with the Jaguars and since signing, has started in all 39 regular season games including two playoff contests.
The 32-year old has racked up a considerable amount of accolades in his long career. He is a five-time Pro Bowler, was named First Team All-Pro in 2020 and PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2015.
There has not been a ton of experience across the pond for Scherff as he is just 2-1-1 in the United Kingdom. Interestingly enough, back in 2016, Scherff was involved in the only tie in NFL London Game history, in his second year with the Redskins, tying the Cincinatti Bengals, 27-27.
In the past two weeks, Scherff and the rest of his offensive line have been a wall, allowing just one sack to quarterback Trevor Lawrence, after allowing 11 in the first three games. A big reason why the Jaguars won their first game of the season last week was because of the offensive line performance.
"In this league, what you did last week doesn't matter. So, it's about continuing to show up and perform and do your job at the highest level.” Offensive coordinator Press Taylor said earlier this week regarding the offensive line.
Individually, Scherff has been a monster to face this season. According to PFF, he has let up pressure on just 3.1% of all pass plays this season. That ranks fourth amongst all guards in the league. At 6-5, 315-pounds, Scherff has been one of the most consistent pass blockers in the past decade.
The Jaguars will face a Bears defense with 14 sacks through five games that will look to apply pressure against Scherff and the rest of the offensive line that has been stout over the past few Sunday's. He will lead the charge as a sixth captain and looks to earn a second-straight win.
