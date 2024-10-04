Jaguars Coach Has Reason For Key Problem on Offense
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a poor offensive showing through their first four games this season.
Moving the ball has been a big issue, as well as execution and communication. There are still many questions regarding the play-calling. The offensive line has been very little help in the run game or in protecting franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
It has been a struggle just to get to the red zone. The Jaguars only convert on 25 percent of their third down attempts. Basically, they are off the field fast. Sustaining drives is a big problem with this team. But when they get to the red zone, things aren't so pretty either.
They are 26th in red zone percentage, at 42.86 percent. As mentioned, this offense has many issues that need fixing. But capitalizing on scoring opportunities is a must to win football games. It can be the difference between a tally in the win or the loss column.
Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor, who has been under fire all season, sounded off on the issue of red zone offense when he spoke to the press on Thursday.
"I mean, again, each one's kind of been a little bit different as we've gone," Taylor said. "We had the fourth-and-one opportunity at Houston, which again, we were happy with the way it presented itself, but we didn't -- for a number of reasons it didn't go the way we hoped it would go. At Cleveland, we had some communication issues that kind of set us back a little bit, put us in a little bit of a frenzy. We scored a touchdown, had a penalty, get it called back. So again, each situation is its own thing. We don't just throw a blanket over it and say, this is why.
"We look at each one individually, this is why this didn't work, this is why that didn't work, whatever it may be, this is why it did work. Then we go back to our process. Are we showing them the right thing? The reason for that being on the call sheet, sometimes it comes down to, we're in this personnel, they're going to play that personnel, percentages tell us they're in this coverage, that defense. There's a lot that goes into it. That's why we spend all this time during the week doing that. Then we try to prep our guys, here's the expectations, here's also the outliers we need to cover and be prepared for as well.”
