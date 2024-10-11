Why Jaguars' O-Line Has Turned the Corner
The Jacksonville Jaguars' early struggles to score points and win games started with the offensive line that got off to a shaky start to the season. In the past few games, they have turned a corner for the better.
In the first three games of the year, the Jaguars offensive line allowed 11 sacks to quarterback Trevor Lawrence. In the last two contests, they have allowed just one. A complete turn around for an offensive front that wrestled with protecting the quarterback early in the year.
The Jaguars' offensive front did not allow a sack in the team's first win of the season last week against AFC South rival, Indianapolis Colts. In turn, Lawrence threw for 371 yards and two touchdowns while running back Tank Bigsby ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns himself.
Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor tipped his cap to the O-line for their performance on Sunday against a Colts defense that came in with 12 sacks in their first four games.
“They’ve done a good job, and they've had some tough matchups," Taylor said on Thursday. "I mean, we feel like [Colts DT] Grover Stewart from the Colts is as good as a lot of these interior pass rush guys, just players in general, as there was. So, to do what they did against him as well, that's hats off to them. In this league, what you did last week doesn't matter. So, it's about continuing to show up and perform and do your job at the highest level.”
The maintained health of all five starters has been clutch this season as left tackle Cam Robinson, left guard Ezra Cleveland, center Mitch Morse, right guard Brandon Scherff, and right tackle Anton Harrison have started every game this season.
The Jaguars will travel to London, England for their Week 6 matchup with the Chicago Bears (3-2) this Sunday. They will face a defense ranked eight in the NFL in total sacks (14), with All-Pro defensive end Montez Sweat who has been one of the league's best.
If the offensive line can put together a similar performance from the last few games and all five starting lineman stay healthy, a second-straight win could be on the horizon in London.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter)@JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.