Jaguars-Texans: 5 Players to Watch
The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping to salvage something out of their 2024 season, and that begins with their post-bye week matchup vs. the Houston Texans on Sunday.
The Jaguars' last two games against the Texans have come down to the final possessions. And in the Jaguars' hopes of improving from 2-9, the Jaguars will need one more game to come down to the wire and potentially go their way.
Which players will the Jaguars need to lean on to make that happen? We review below.
Josh Hines-Allen
Josh Hines-Allen always seems to play at his best vs. the Houston Texans. In his last three games against them, he has 2.5 sacks and a whopping 23 pressures. Houston has had plenty of issues in pass-protection in recent weeks, which should mean Hines-Allen has the momentum in the matchup moving forward. Hines-Allen is still having a great year outside of low sack numbers, and he could be in line for a big game on Sunday.
Trevor Lawrence
This one is obvious. The Jaguars' offense was downright unwatchable in the two weeks Trevor Lawrence missed, finishing in the bottom two in both EPA/Play and Success Rate during that span. Now, it looks like the former No. 1 pick and franchise quarterback is on track to make his return against a team he has had up-and-down success against in the past. Lawrence could be the boost the offense needs against a struggling Houston defense.
Tank Bigsby
While the Jaguars' offense in general has gone off the rails over the last month, it has been the running game that has taken a steep fall off a cliff without Lawrence under center. With defenses not at all concerned with the Jaguars' downfield passing game without Lawrence, they stacked the box and made things tough for Tank Bigsby, who also missed Week 11 with an ankle injury. With Lawrence back on the field, he could help unlock Bigsby's home-run hitting running style yet again.
Evan Engram
The Jaguars certainly missed Evan Engram's presence the last time they played Houston, and they will certainly need a big game out of their Pro Bowl tight end this week. With the Jaguars now without both Gabe Davis and Christian Kirk, the passing game will almost certainly run through Engram in a big way. Engram could be prepared to have one of his most impactful games of the season considering the matchup and the Jaguars' injuries.
Foyesade Oluokun
Another player the Jaguars didn't have on the field the last time they played the Texans was star linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, who in many ways serves as the heart and soul for the unit. With Oluokun back in the fold, the Jaguars are at full strength against a struggling offense. If he can help make the run game a non-factor, he could be key to throwing the Texans off-rhythm.
