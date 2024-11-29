BREAKING: Jaguars Star's Game Status vs. Texans Revealed
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has officially been ruled questionable for Sunday's rematch vs. the Houston Texans.
After missing Week 10 and Week 11 with an injury to his left shoulder, Lawrence does appear on track to make his return in Week 13 despite the questionable tag.
“Yeah, I mean, he's had a good week. He's obviously done some really good things this week. I would say as of right now, yes. He will play," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday. "We’ll get through today, Friday, Saturday, but he's had a good week.”
The Jaguars' offense has stalled out in recent weeks without Lawrence at the helm, scoring just 13 points in two games with Mac Jones under center.
“Yeah, I think anytime you get your starting quarterback back out there, that gives you a little energy and all of that. So, it's a positive, yes," Pederson said.
Lawrence said on Wednesday he is still weighing his options day-by-day and week-by-week, but Pederson did not seemed concerned about any potential aggravation to the injury if Lawrence was to play on Sunday.
"I mean, you don't want your quarterback to get hit anyway. But yeah, I mean, you’ve just got to be conscious of moving around or too many designed runs or anything like that," Pederson said. "But hey, look, if he's cleared to play, we go play. Can’t worry about getting hit or taking a shot or anything like that.”
Players who are cleared to play and have no game status report are running back Tank Bigsby, cornerback Tyson Campbell and offensive guard Brandon Scherff. Outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.
