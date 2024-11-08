Jaguars-Vikings: 3 Things to Watch
The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to play one of their toughest games of the year in Week 10, hosting the 6-2 Minnesota Vikings at EverBank Stadium.
In what has been an interesting week for the Jaguars to say the least, a banged-up Jaguars team is preparing to face one of the NFC's top contenders -- and potentially without their franchise quarterback.
So, what are the top storylines for the Jaguars' daunting Week 10 clash? We break it down below.
Mac Jones or Trevor Lawrence?
The biggest question facing the Jaguars this week is obvious: who is starting at quarterback? Trevor Lawrence has been limited in practice this week and there has been some clear doubt expressed about his odds of suiting up. If Lawrence doesn't play, the Jaguars will turn to Mac Jones for the first time,
Jones and Lawrence are considerably different in terms of traits as passers, so one could expect for the Jaguars' offense to look like a different unit if Jones takes the snaps. The Jaguars traded for Jones because they felt like they needed a backup they could trust. This is Jones' chance to show the Jaguars he is that passer.
Will Brian Thomas Jr. get more involved?
The Jaguars only got the ball to their best offensive player twice last week, and they have certainly heard a lot about this week. The Vikings will know what every other defense know, which is that Brian Thomas Jr. is the most dangerous Jaguars skill player on the field. They will try to send more coverage his way the same way the Eagles did last week. Can the Jaguars find a way to answer?
"Sometimes that's just his presence impacts the game for us, but there's also he needs the football or needs opportunities to get the football as well," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said on Thursday.
"So, there's always kind of that fine line, like you mentioned, of just how much is too much, how much is force-feeding, how much is restricting the play of the offense, just to get a guy as many targets or touches a game.”
How can the Jaguars slow down Justin Jefferson?
The Jaguars have typically let opposing No. 1 receivers see easy success against them this season. Now, the Jaguars' leaky pass defense will be tasked with stopping the best wide receiver in football while he is hitting his absolute peak. Jefferson has the ability to take over every game and the Vikings are more than content with feeding him the ball. Can the Jaguars find a solution for him?
"Obviously, Jefferson, he's at the top of the game receiver-wise. So, we've got to stay on top of him. That's the biggest thing. He's going to get his catches," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said.
"Just stay on top. Eliminate the explosive catches and then tackle. Get him on the ground because he is a good run-after-catch guy. If he gets his catch, keep it as short as we can and then get him on the ground and let's line up and play again.”
