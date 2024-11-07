BREAKING: Jaguars' Franchise Quarterback's Practice Status Revealed
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited for the second day in a row, with his status for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings now in complete doubt.
Lawrence was limited in Thursday's practice with an injury to his left shoulder, an injury he sustained in Week 9 on a hit vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Lawrence did not miss a snap during the game, but the Jaguars could ultimately turn to backup Mac Jones.
"Just Trevor being day-to-day and limited throughout practice, we kind of mix and match wherever available, and who's going to get whatever rep," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said on Thursday. "It just kind of depends by period and what the medical recommendation is.”
In addition to Jones, the Jaguars also brought back former quarterback C.J. Beathard this week to give the team extra insurance for a Lawrence injury.
“Yeah, exactly. Especially in our system, experience in the league as a starter, experience in the league as a backup, which is a very different mindset for you. That's big," Taylor said.
"Comfort within the locker room, comfort within the coaching staff. There's a lot of those things that C.J. is very valuable to us to be able to have back in our room.”
Also limited for the Jaguars were running back Tank Bigsby (ankle), wide receiver Gabe Davis (shoulder), running back Travis Etienne (hamstring), running back D'Ernest Johnson (hamstring), offensive guard Brandon Scherff (knee), defensive tackle Maason Smith (ankle), wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (chest), safety Daniel Thomas (hamstring), and safety Andrew Wingard (hamstring).
Listed as a non-participant for practice was Ezra Cleveland.
