Jaguars' Brandon Scherff Predicted to Sign With AFC Foe
Not many offensive lineman could say they spent their professional career blocking for not just one but two National Championship winning quarterbacks who were first overall picks. Jacksonville Jaguars guard Brandon Scherff is predicted to join that list after Pro Football Network stated they believe Scherff will sign with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason.
"The Cincinnati Bengals need to address two needs: their defense and their offensive line. Both ranked inside the bottom five of our metrics last year, while their offense was seventh despite the poor line play." Wrote PFN's Ben Rolfe. "With more than $45 million in cap space, there is plenty of potential to address both. They should be all in because they are a team with Super Bowl aspirations."
"With the struggles we saw at guard last year, adding a veteran like Brandon Scherff would be an intriguing move. They may consider taking a run at Trey Smith, who is younger and the No. 2 player on our top 100 free agents. However, Scherff would give them another veteran presence on their offense and should be considerably more affordable for a team with a number of areas to address."
"Scherff is becoming an ironman in the league. He has played for 10 seasons and completed all 17 games in each of the last three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Having had a reputation for struggling to remain healthy in Washington, he has turned that narrative around in Jacksonville."
First off the Jaguars need to figure out if they even want Scherff to leave in free agency. Yes he is up there in age but he is still playing at a winnable level and his availability is unquestioned.
Secondly, the Bengals are going to sign Scherff with what money? They've already committed themselves to re-sign Tee Higgins and will need to extend both Trey Hendrickson and Ja'Marr Chase within the next 13 months.
Considering Scherff's play and consistency, several teams may be interested in his services. If the Jaguars want to keep him, they may have to pay a premier that allows Scherff to squeeze out every penny from his remaining time in the NFL. That should remove the Bengals from the conversation.
