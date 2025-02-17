2025 NFL Draft: Jaguars Projected to Make Massive Pick to Rebuild Trenches
The Liam Coen era in Duval has begun and these next three months will determine if his first year as Jaguars head coach will end in success or failure. Coen has several resources at his disposal to fix the multitude of needs on his roster including the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Considering the impending departure of Brandon Scherff and the need to fix the offensive line, Pro Football Network predicts that the Jaguars will select LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell with the fifth overall selection. Campbell played tackle in college but is projected to play guard in the NFL due to his physical makeup and measurements. However there are some who still believe he can play tackle at the NFL level.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars traded away their starting left tackle, Cam Robinson, last season, and Will Campbell would be the natural replacement for 2025. They finished the season ranked 21st in our OL+ metric, making it tough for Trevor Lawrence and Mac Jones to find any consistency with the passing game," Writes PFN's Ben Rolfe.
"Campbell would be an asset in both the run and pass game and immediately boost the offensive line’s level. He’s explosive off the ball, with strong hands and the athleticism to handle quick edge rushers. His tape speaks for itself as one of the top tackles in the class — don’t let arm length concerns overshadow his elite skill set."
If the Jaguars did want to draft an offensive lineman with their first round selection, Campbell would be the clear and obvious selection. However while the team does need immediate help at the position, considering their other needs, the depth in the guard and tackle class and the Jaguars remaining picks, offensive linemen will be available by the time the team's second and third round selections come around.
In this mock, Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter are off the board. Either Mason Graham or Will Johnson needs to be the selection. Graham automatically gives the Jaguars the best defensive line in the AFC South and they would contend for the best defensive line in the AFC. Johnson is a day-one starter who has solid fundamentals and assassin-like instincts. While Campbell is great, the team puts themselves in a bad spot by passing on the Michigan men.
