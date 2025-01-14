POLL: Who Do Jaguars Fans Want As Next HC?
The fans of Duval have spoken.
As the Jacksonville Jaguars search for their next head coach, fans have voted in a poll on X to let their voices heard.
In a poll of over 4,100 Jaguars fans, there was a runaway winner when it came to the question of who the fan base wanted as Doug Pederson's replacement at head coach.
Presented with four options -- Ben Johnson, Liam Coen, Aaron Glenn, or "other", Jaguars fans took to the polls and came away with Johnson as their clear choice.
The star Detroit Lions offensive coordinator received over 75% of the vote, showing the fan base's enthusiasm over the potential idea of landing the top coach on the market.
Glenn came in second at just under 13% of the vote; Coen received 7.8% of the vote, while the rest of the field received 3.8% of the vote.
A walk-on quarterback at UNC who served as a backup behind T.J. Yates, Johnson graduated in 2008 with degrees in mathematics and computer science. The South Carolina native then got his first coaching job with Boston College.
After several seasons in the college ranks, Johnson got his first NFL job with the Miami Dolphins, where his pathes first crossed with eventual Lions head coach Dan Campbell.
When Adam Gase was hired in 2016, Johnson was retained and stayed on the staff through Gase's tenure. Johnson was then hired to Detroit by Matt Patrica, eventually once again being retained when Campbell was made Lions head coach.
There have been public questions over whether Johnson would accept the Jaguars job with general manager Trent Baalke in place in the front office, but that has not deterred Jaguars fans in their hopes of the Jaguars landing the star play-caller.
"I think he finds the job attractive. I think it would, my feeling is, just me talking, I think he'd want to bring in his own general manager," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said on 1010XL last week.
"So I think you have a chance to be the most attractive job to him, but I think it would be under certain circumstances. Now, does that mean he wouldn't take the job if Trent was in there at all? I don't, I don't know that. But like, I do think, like, he would want some level of alignment with the front office. In fact, I think that's a bigger priority for him than the quarterback."
