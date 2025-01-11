Insider Clears Up Ben Johnson's Top Priority in HC Search
The Jacksonville Jaguars are a few days into the search for their next head coach, and one name continues to be near the top of the list of potential candidates: Ben Johnson.
Johnson, the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator who is scheduled to take a virtual interview with the Jaguars on Saturday evening, is widely considered to be the top candidate in this year's head coaching cycle.
Johnson has long been connected to the Jaguars job -- and he clearly has at least some interest considering he is taking an interview with the franchise.
With that said, the Jaguars job is like several others in the NFL today that have a general manager in place. The Jaguars made the surprising move to retain general manager Trent Baalke after they fired head coach Doug Pederson, leading to many to wonder if the Jaguars' general manager role could scare off potential candidates like Johnson.
Which of course raises the question: just how important is the general manager role and its future to Johnson as he interviews for jobs with the Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, and the Chicago Bears?
Speaking this week on 1010XL, Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer elaborated on the importance for Johnson and his future.
"I think he finds the job attractive. I think it would, my feeling is, just me talking, I think he'd want to bring in his own general manager," Breer said.
"So I think you have a chance to be the most attractive job to him, but I think it would be under certain circumstances. Now, does that mean he wouldn't take the job if Trent was in there at all? I don't, I don't know that. But like, I do think, like, he would want some level of alignment with the front office. In fact, I think that's a bigger priority for him than the quarterback."
If Breer is correct, then it seems like the Jaguars have nearly every ingredient needed to make a positive impression on Johnson. Whether Jaguars owner Shad Khan budges on the final piece will be up to Khan and nobody else.
"My response would be how would you improve it and then if it is credible, you want to do it. How does the structure work?" Khan said earlier this week.
"I want to make sure that this isn’t about ego or power or something more sinister quite frankly. There have been some of those elements that I have found in my experience in the NFL. If it’s a legit effort to get better, then everything should be on the table.”
