REPORT: Jaguars Could Have a New Challenge on the Horizon
Few teams in the National Football League were worse than the Jacksonville Jaguars this season, but the Tennessee Titans were one of those teams. The Jaguars' 2-0 record against the Titans confirmed the Jaguars were undoubtedly the better team.
The Jaguars' wins over the Titans helped salvage a season that was all but over by the time the two teams faced each other twice over the final six weeks. Unfortunately, those were two very expensive wins for the Jaguars, as they helped the Titans secure the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
This could lead the Titans to secure their future quarterback, as their current group of quarterbacks is subpar.
In this season's two matchups between the two teams, Titans quarterback Will Levis and Mason Rudolph completed 36 of their 70 pass attempts. Levis and Rudolph combined for 324 passing yards against the Jaguars, displaying a roster void of quality quarterback play.
Reese Decker of the Pro Football Network's most recent mock draft has the Titans selecting quarterback Cam Ward from Miami with the first overall pick, which would solve their quarterback issues.
"General manager Mike Borgonzi has the attention of everyone in the football world after boldly stating that they will not pass on a blue-chip player with the No. 1 overall pick," Decker said. "The consensus is that neither Cam Ward nor Shedeur Sanders grade as blue-chip prospects, leading many to believe the Titans will forgo selecting a quarterback with this premium pick. However, actions speak louder than words, and the Will Levis era in Tennessee has undoubtedly come to a crashing halt. Until they have another quarterback on the roster, I’m operating under the assumption that they’ll take a signal-caller at No. 1.
"Ward is slowly beginning to separate himself as QB1 in this draft class. He boasts a strong arm, exceptional pocket presence, and the ability to deliver accurate throws with both touch and velocity when he has a solid base. His ability to throw from multiple body angles and excel in pull-to-run or pull-to-throw situations makes him a dual-threat weapon. Ward’s dynamic skill set could provide an immediate boost to one of the NFL‘s most lackluster offenses.
