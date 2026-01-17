Ranking Jaguars' Impending Free Agents by Flight Risk

Like every team in the NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a collection of players on expiring contracts. This team will be looking to upgrade its roster this offseason in hopes of improving upon its playoff berth from this year and making a longer run in the future.



That'll require General Manager James Gladstone and the Jaguars' brass to hit on their draft picks and add the right pieces in free agency, but it'll also mean retaining their key players to make sure they don't regress.



Which Jaguars free agents are most likely to walk?



Cut 'em loose



There are several free agents that the Jacksonville Jaguars probably won't be interested in re-signing, due to current roster construction, their cap situation, or lack of production. That list includes Dyami Brown, Emmanuel Ogbah, Dawuane Smoot, Austin Johnson, DeeJay Dallas, and restricted free agent Christian Braswell.



1. Travis Etienne Jr.



It's not that the Jaguars wouldn't like to have Travis Etienne Jr. back next season. He was a focal part of their offense this year. His improvements as a pass protector and his status as a true dual-threat out of the backfield made him a perfect fit for Head Coach Liam Coen's scheme.



However, with Jacksonville strapped for cash this offseason, this team will likely have to prioritize more important positions with its limited budget, especially with Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr. already on the roster. This is ETN's time to cash in and land a handsome long-term contract after his tremendous campaign. It just probably won't be with the Jags.



2. Devin Lloyd



Devin Lloyd is one of the most important players the Jaguars have hitting free agency this offseason. General Manager James Gladstone and the rest of the regime elected not to pick up his fifth-year option, and he responded with the best campaign of his career.



He tied for third in the league in interceptions this season, with five. He and the Seattle Seahawks' Ernest Jones IV were the only non-DBs with more than four. He proved to be a true linchpin for the Jaguars' defense this year. Unfortunately, he probably priced himself out of their budget, as he could be one of the most coveted pieces on the open market after his breakout season.



3. Andrew Wingard



This is a tough one. Andrew Wingard is one of the spiritual leaders for this team, and he's a true mentor for the young defenders on the roster. Unfortunately, he just wasn't all that good this season. Pro Football Focus ranked him 83rd out of 91 eligible safeties in coverage in 2025.



With Antonio Johnson, Eric Murray, and Rayuan Lane III all under contract and third-round pick Caleb Ransaw returning from injury, Wingard is probably the odd man out at safety.



4. Greg Newsome II



Like Wingard, Greg Newsome II had an up-and-down year. He started heating up a few weeks after the Jaguars traded for him midseason, but it might be too late. However, his struggles might open things up for Jacksonville to bring him back on a short-term team-friendly contract.



The front office obviously thought highly of him enough to swing the deal for him in the first place. They could be interested in seeing what he can do with a full offseason working within the Jaguars' defensive system, if the price is right. They could certainly use the depth, as they currently only have two and a half (Travis Hunter Jr.) cornerbacks with experience under contract.



5. Tim Patrick



Tim Patrick is another player that the Jaguars' brass specifically traded for. However, Jacksonville has a wealth of wide receivers now, with Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington, Hunter Jr., and Austin Trammell all on the roster. He might be someone that the front office elects to bring back as a veteran voice and mentor in the locker room, as well as someone they can trust to suit up when needed, but it would have to be an extremely team-friendly deal.



6. Dennis Gardeck



The Jaguars got Dennis Gardeck on a steal last offseason, signing him to a one-year, $2 million contract. He turned out to be an invaluable depth piece for them at EDGE, racking up 23 pressures, three sacks, and a forced fumble in a reserve role. Jacksonville has two young pass rushers in Danny Striggow and B.J. Green II locked down, but bringing Gardeck back should be a priority for a team that needs to find a way to finish plays against opposing quarterbacks next season.



7. Montaric Brown



Montaric "Buster" Brown should be the Jaguars' number-one priority among their in-house free agents. He stepped up in a big way this year, amid all of Jacksonville's struggles in the secondary due to trades and injuries. Brown showed the chops necessary to be a full-time starting corner for this defense, earning a 75.5 coverage grade from PFF this season, 13th among all qualified CBs.



He's the main reason that the Jaguars probably won't be able to bring back ETN and Devin Lloyd, as a chunk of the cap space Gladstone frees up should be going to ensure that Buster is here for the foreseeable future. Cornerback is a premium position in this league. Jacksonville can't afford to let one of the best walk this offseason.

