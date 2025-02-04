The Jacksonville Jaguars' Defense Needs Help
The Jacksonville Jaguars' struggles were well-documented this season, as the Jaguars played poorly in nearly every facet this season amid a disappointing 4-13 campaign.
Jacksonville seemingly experienced adversity at every turn from the season's first game until the last.
The Jaguars' inability to move past multiple unfortunate events was the story of their season.
After losing numerous games they could have won early in the season, it seemed the Jaguars became content with the fact they were in the middle of yet another lost season.
Things got so bad for Jacksonville this season that they fired head coach Doug Pederson after years on the job.
Kevin Patra of NFL.com noted that the Jaguars' defense has sustained so many injuries that the unit's struggles are somewhat understandable. Jacksonville entered the season hoping for a bounce-back season from the defensive unit, which struggled the season prior.
However, injuries to some of their best players caused another subpar season for the Jaguars defense and the team. Patra noted how badly injuries derailed what some believed was a promising season for the Jaguars leading to Week 1.
"The Jaguars' defense is so riddled with holes a block of Swiss cheese is jealous," Patra said. "Jacksonville is especially holey on the back end. Last year, the plan entering the season was to start Ronald Darby opposite Tyson Campbell. That idea blew up, as the secondary struggled mightily all campaign. Darby was eventually benched for the final five weeks.
"If the Jaguars would’ve had a better option, that benching would have happened much sooner. Montaric Brown is not the answer -- no offense to the former seventh-round pick. Jacksonville needs to inject a playmaker into the secondary. Adding a sticky corner is paramount. Finding one in free agency and another in the draft would be even better -- even if at No. 5 overall, they might be out of range for dual-threat Heisman winner Travis Hunter."
With one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft and free agency looming, the Jaguars have a chance to turn things around quickly on both sides of the ball this offseason.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE