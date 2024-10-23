REPORT: Recent Jaguars Mock Draft Completely Misses the Mark
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a 2-5 record, which mathematically takes them out of the playoff race.
Things are a bit bleak in Duval, with head coach Doug Pederson on the hot seat as well as general manager Trent Baalke. A win over the New England Patriots will only temporarily suffice. That being said, the Jaguars will need to address some key holes in a solid roster with the 2025 NFL Draft.
A recent mock draft from CBS Sports' Blake Brockermeyer projects the Jaguars to take Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham with the No. 7 pick.
Graham is considered to be the best defensive line prospect in the class.
"It may not be Jacksonville's biggest need but I love the idea of them taking a Michigan product with a never-ending motor a few seasons after they regretfully passed one up in Aidan Hutchinson," Brockermeyer wrote. "Graham is a dominant interior presence who is powerful and disruptive at the point of attack, with a motor that never stops running. Dominant and disruptive interior players like this are hard to find, especially those who can excel in both phases of the game. He'd lift the floor of the entire defensive line, including former No. 1 pick Travon Walker."
It would be misguided to take a defensive lineman, a grave mistake even. The Jaguars have a solid enough defensive line and the glaring issue has been the offensive line.
Getting a draft pick wrong can set a franchise back, so the Jaguars would be better suited a top offensive tackle like LSU's Will Campbell, whom Brockenmeyer wrote, "has excellent feet and the ability to get to his spot quickly with a nice punch. He has some technique issues to clean up but has been an excellent blindside protector for three years in the toughest conference in football."
Brockenmeyer projects Campbell to the New York Giants at No. 9.
Another viable option would be Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr.
"Banks has been exceptional the last three seasons at Texas. He could project to guard at the next level if needed. Banks is an excellent all-around player with a high ceiling," Brockenmeyer wrote.
The draft is a long way off, but one thing is for certain -- the Jaguars need to draft to protect their $275 million quarterback, Trevor Lawrence.
