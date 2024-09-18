REPORT: What Is the Jaguars' Biggest 2025 Draft Need So Far?
April is a long ways away. The NFL season is upon the Jacksonville Jaguars and should take top priority. The Jaguars are 0-2 to start the season and could easily fall to 0-4 with a tough Monday night matchup in Buffalo in Week 3 and a trip to AFC South rival Houston the following week.
The Jaguars' biggest weaknesses are apparent. On the sideline, it is the lack of consistent play-calling that has doomed the team in Duval. On the field, the team has units that concern them. The offensive line needs an upgrade desperately, as does the secondary (specifically cornerbacks).
In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Jaguars used their top draft choice on Brian Thomas Jr. to give franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence a high-profile talent to throw to. Will they use the top pick in the next draft to protect Lawrence, or get him the ball faster?
A recent mock draft from Pro Football Network projected the Jaguars, picking 15th overall, to select Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.
"In this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, the Jaguars have their pick of offensive tackles, a need that will potentially need to be filled with Cam Robinson and Walker Little entering contract years.
The 2025 offensive tackle class has talent, but a blue-chip talent is yet to emerge," PFN's Owain Jones wrote. "Kelvin Banks Jr. could emerge as that player due to his energetic athleticism, lower body strength, and size. At 6’4” and 324 pounds and expected 35” arms, the Texas LT has the range, the hand technique, and strong anchor to thrive in pass protection and all the physical tools that NFL scouts love."
The 33rd Team projected the Jaguars, picking 18th overall, to take East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel Jr.
"Shavon Revel showed up this weekend with a 51-yard pick-six against App State on Saturday," the 33rd Team's Kyle Crabbs wrote. "He's got elite length and explosiveness, which is apparent when you watch East Carolina play. Those qualities would go a long way in solidifying a promising secondary for the Jacksonville Jaguars -- albeit one already being tested with depth due to an injured reserve stint for standout CB Tyson Campbell."
