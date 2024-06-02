Travon Walker Named Jaguars' 2024 X-Factor
Jacksonville Jaguars pass-rusher Travon Walker has been one of the most important defenders on the roster since the day he was drafted, but his impact on the unit could have a chance to be at an all-time high in 2024.
After just 3.5 sacks as a rookie, Walker hit 10 in 2023 after recording at least half a sack in eight of the Jaguars' last 10 games. This included his first-ever multi-sack performance with two sacks vs. the Carolina Panthers in Week 17.
Walker improved in terms of win-rate, total pressures, and win-rate vs true pass sets in 2023, which would suggest a potential leap in 2024 is in the cards. Considering the Jaguars' lack of depth at pass-rusher, Walker was named an X-Factor by Pro Football Focus.
Travon Walker has underwhelmed since becoming the first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Walker has yet to earn a PFF grade above 60.0 for an entire season, and his 53.9 number in 2023 ranked 99th out of 112 qualifying edge defenders. Walker was considered a raw prospect coming out of Georgia, so this isn’t much of a shocker, but if he doesn’t develop and become a force opposite Josh Allen in Year 3, the Jaguars will struggle to get any pressure on the quarterback and his future with the franchise may be up in the air.- Jim Wyman and Dalton Wasserman, PFF
"Well, Travon [Walker], 10.0 sacks I think coming out of yesterday. You saw the improvement there, he's on the right track and really excited about him. He's somebody that teams have to account for," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said at the end of the season.
"A lot of confidence in his own ability I think, then just trusting his techniques that he’s been practicing in the offseason. Then, Josh [Allen] playing well on top of that. Then, them playing off of each other definitely did well," Jaguars outside linebacker Foyesade Oluokun said in April.
"I think a relentless motor he’s always had, when things got tough in games, we told him we need sacks and we need pressure on quarterbacks, I think he’s always been able to pressure the quarterback by finishing. I know in some games, they had a lot of pressures and no sacks and they’d be on the sideline kicking themselves. I’m like, bro, we’re winning, and they’d be kicking themselves. I’m liking that out of them, but I think just that pressure they put on themselves in order to be, I won’t say perfect, but to be at the highest level of football that they know they can, propelled them to play that well.”