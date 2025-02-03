Washington Huskies HC Jedd Fisch Reacts to Jaguars Hiring Liam Coen
The latest person to throw his opinion in on the Jacksonville Jaguars hiring Liam Coen as their next head coach is a familiar face.
In 2013 and 2014, Jedd Fisch was the Jaguars' offensive coordinator as they began a rebuild under new head coach Gus Bradley. Fast forward to 2018 and 2019, and Fisch would spend time with Coen on the Los Angeles Rams' staff under Sean McVay as an offensive assistant.
Now, both men are head coaches -- Fisch with the Washington Huskies and Coen with the Jaguars. Fisch appeared on 'Good Morning Football' this week and explained exactly why his old coworker could be the right man for the Jaguars.
"He's a really good friend. His offices, we were a couple doors down from each other. I think the only person that separated me and Liam was Zac Taylor. He was the office in between us," Fisch said.
"And you know, Liam is going to do a fantastic job, you know, and I can't wait to watch him. We were both in college football in 21 and 23 so we were sharing stories all the time and, you know, ideas and concepts. And then in 22 when he was at the Rams, I always used him as a sounding board. So I can't wait to watch him go, and I can't wait to see the staff he puts together. And I'm sure that offense is going to be pretty potent."
Coen's time in Los Angeles has clearly had a major influence on who is as a coach, something that has spread to some of Coen's interviews for his spot on his staff. It is clear that when it comes down to it, the Rams and McVay are intricate to what Coen is set to do with the Jaguars.
"I think getting to the Rams and with Sean, that was where I learned truly the game, I think, in a lot of ways. Where I got my, if you will, Ph.D. in coaching and learned at a different level," Coen said last week.
"To be around him, the [former L.A. Rams offensive coordinator and current Vikings head coach] Kevin O'Connells, the [former L.A. Rams assistant and current Bengals head coach] Zac Taylors, those guys, the [former L.A. Rams offensive coordinator and current Packers head coach] Matt LaFleurs, to be around them to see how they operated, this is the way I would like to do things. You're always going to have your own twist on it. But I'm proud to say I'm in the Sean McVay tree. "
