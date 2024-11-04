Which Jaguars Stood Out Most in Week 9?
Each week during the 2024 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.
Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player.
In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' best players from their 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Offense: Trevor Lawrence
Once again, this one is a hard one to give out. The Jaguars barely ran the ball, with Tank Bigsby seeing eight carries and Travis Etienne seeing three. And while players like Austin Trammell, Parker Washington and Evan Engram made big plays toward the end of the game to give the Jaguars a fighting shot, each was also responsible for at least one significant drop that altered the game.
That leads us to Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence had a back-breaking turnover for the second game in a row, this time an end-zone pick to Nakobe Dean. But for most of the contest, Lawrence was let down by his pass-catchers despite having an overall good day in terms of accuracy and ball-placement. He had the worst play, but he also was the most consistent performer,
Defense: Josh Hines-Allen
The matchup between Josh Hines-Allen and backup Eagles left tackle Fred Johnson was always one that was tipped in the favor of the Jaguars. Hines-Allen entered the game with only three sacks, but he was still having a solid season in terms of pressure and overall efficiency as a pass-rusher after his career year.
Hines-Allen ended up having his best single performance of the season against the struggling backup, recording two sacks and frequently showing up in the run game. Most of the Eagles' big runs went away from Hines-Allen, who was consistently getting pressure on Hurts and who also drew a big holding penalty on Johnson late in the game.
Special Teams: Logan Cooke
Logan Cooke walks away with the special teams game ball for the second week in a row. While he did not have a career-long punt this week like he did ago, he did manage to land the Eagles inside their own 20 on three of his five punts. Cooke finished the day with five punts for 238 yards, giving him a 47.6-yard average for the day.
