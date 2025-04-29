Shilo Sanders Makes Key Revelation About Travis Hunter, Jaguars
For the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 2025 NFL Draft went just the way they wanted.
The Jaguars had been making their way toward a move for Colorado Buffaloes star and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter for several weeks, but things did not fully come together until the Cleveland Browns were on the clock at No. 2 overall.
All along, Hunter was the apple of the Jaguars' eye. And according to Hunter's former Colorado teammate and new Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders -- son of Deion Sanders -- this is the end result Hunter always wanted for himself.
"Not even going to lie when he said, Travis Hunter, I was so happy for Travis, because secretly he really wanted to go there. So I was just glad to see him actually, you know, get what he wanted and go to the team and in the place he wanted to go. So that was really cool to see that," Sanders said.
Hunter, a Florida native, will get plenty of Florida sunshine and bass fishing in his new city. And it is clear that from the location, to the coaching staff and front office, to the way the Jaguars plan to use Hunter, that the two parties are a perfect match for one another.
“This moment means a lot to me and also my family. I get to go back to Florida. But yeah, it means a lot to me. Also, at what point did I think this could be possible? I'll probably say last night, I was looking at some houses, so I kind of had a feeling. Then about a week ago, I was talking to my agent who was talking about it, and I was thinking that this was possibility. It's been about a week—a good week," Hunter said after he was drafted.
Hunter is set to spend most of his time at wide receiver with the Jaguars, though the franchise has made it clear he will also see snaps on the defensive side of the ball as well. Considering how important playing both sides of the ball is to Hunter, this is just yet another reason why Hunter and the Jaguars were always bound to find each other during the draft.
