BREAKING: Jaguars Make Major Front Office Change After Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars have already made some big changes following the 2025 NFL Draft.
Assistant general manager -- and former interim general manager -- Ethan Waugh is reportedly no longer with the franchise in the days following the draft.
"After 3 yrs w/JAX, Ethan Waugh will not return as Asst GM of the #Jaguars as new GM James Gladstone begins to reshape the front office. Waugh previously spent almost 2 decades w/the #49ers as their VP of Player Personnel. Should see multiple #NFL front office opportunities soon," Neil Stratton said.
This move was mostly expected considering the common trend in the NFL is for scouts and front office members to leave organizations once a new general manager is hired. With Jaguars general manager James Gladstone now firmly in place after several months on the job, it is time for him to start to build out his front office.
Waugh was hired by the Jaguars in May 2022, becoming one of the top front office luetenants for former general manager Trent Baalke.
When the Jaguars parted ways with Baalke in January, Waugh stepped in as interim general manager and made sure the trains still ran on time when it came to the Jaguars' scouting department. Waugh would hold the title for a month before Gladstone was hired.
Waugh stuck with the team through the 2025 NFL Draft process, a process which was largely supported by the work Waugh and Baalke's scouting department did over the last year-plus.
Now, Gladstone will put together his first front office of his very own in concert with head coach Liam Coen and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli.
"One of the most alluring and intriguing pieces to this opportunity was the fact that the leadership group and the dynamic actually mirrors what I’m most familiar with in Los Angeles, so it’s one that I could see a clear visual for finding success," Gladstone said at the NFL Scouting Combine.
"So, really excited about the opportunity to work with Tony [Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli] and Liam and support both of them, and bring Liam’s vision to life here in these next few weeks and into the later portion of spring through the Draft.”
