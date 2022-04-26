In this trade proposal from NFL.com, the Jets would send 2022 NFL draft picks and wideout Elijah Moore in a deal for San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel.

It doesn't take an expert to recognize that the Jets are on a mission to acquire a top wide receiver this offseason.

New York has been interested in a slew of top-tier wideouts over the last several months. They even offered a package of draft picks to the Chiefs when Tyreek Hill suddenly became available, although the speedster ended up choosing one of the Jets' division rivals instead.

That in mind, it's no surprise that New York has been attached to plenty of rumors regarding Deebo Samuel. The 49ers wideout reportedly requested a trade last week, igniting a firestorm of trade proposals with plenty of speculation regarding his future.

Until San Francisco actually makes Samuel available, there's nothing to see here. Samuel may have requested a divorce, but his employers aren't obligated to grant his wish. General manager John Lynch told reporters on Monday that he "can't ever imagine wanting to move on from Deebo."

Nonetheless, until then, we've taken the liberty to break down different hypothetical trades involving Samuel and the Jets. After coming up with a few possible packages for Samuel here at Jets Country last week, now let's take a look at a trade proposal from an NFL analyst.

Here's what NFL Network Analytics Expert Cynthia Frelund came up with in an article on Monday along with some of her analysis. Then we'll dive a little deeper and see if this truly is a "win-win trade scenario" for both sides.

Deebo Samuel Trade Proposal Involving Elijah Moore (Via NFL.com) In this trade proposal for San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel, the New York Jets use trade draft picks and WR Elijah Moore. Trade Proposal Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports NEW YORK RECEIVES: WR Deebo Samuel SAN FRANCISCO RECEIVES: WR Elijah Moore Round 1, 2022: No. 10 overall Round 2, 2022: No. 35 Cynthia Frelund's Analysis Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports OK, I’ll bite on the Deebo drama. The math supports the reunion of Samuel with his former coaching staff in New York as being the optimal situation for Zach Wilson to succeed in the passing game this season. Known entities that possess Samuel’s talent level have improved their QBs' passing production; further, younger QBs have been helped considerably when surrounded by players with elite ability (e.g., Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs; Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins; Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase). Despite the package they give up for Samuel in this scenario, the Jets still have a first- (No. 4), second- (No. 38) and high third-rounder (No. 69) this year. They also have the salary-cap potential to work out a new contract that matches Samuel's value. Samuel isn't the only 49er in line for a new deal, as Nick Bosa could get a long-term contract this offseason, too. In this trade scenario, the 49ers think they have a better chance of finding their new top receiver in the 2022 draft than they do their new top edge rusher. That's Too Much For Deebo Samuel Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports The No. 10 overall pick, an early second-round selection and a rising star at the wide receiver position all for Samuel? This has to be the best-case scenario for San Francisco if they do elect to trade their disgruntled wideout in the next few days. For the Jets, however, this feels like way too much for one player. Sure, Samuel can take the Jets to the next level on offense, a proven No. 1 receiver that can dismantle any secondary with his playmaking ability. But Moore showed quite a bit of promise during his rookie year, blossoming with quarterback Zach Wilson. His future appears to be bright in green and white. It's already a significant sacrifice to part ways with the No. 10 overall pick, a selection where New York could add a top-ranked prospect. Their first of two second-rounders is a valuable pick as well—that's right about where New York picked Moore last year and look how that turned out. Those two picks alone could get the job done in theory, right?

As much as New York has improved recently, the Jets aren't one player away from contention. Adding a player like Samuel would be great, but it doesn't fix deficiencies on the defensive side of the ball or other offensive weaknesses, parts of the roster that can be addressed early in this draft class.

Would it be worth it to say goodbye to key draft picks for Samuel? Yes. San Francisco asking for Moore as well, however, makes the asking price too high.

To play devil's advocate, this would give the Jets the receiver they've been coveting, a player that they can only hope Moore goes on to become. Samuel racked up 1,770 yards from scrimmage last season, his third year in the NFL. Moore has plenty of potential, but a long way to go before he gets to that point in production.

