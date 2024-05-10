ESPN Projections Place New York Jets on Elite Level
That's a bold prediction if there ever were one.
With 40-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers playing 15 of 17 games, the New York Jets post the NFL's second-highest win total in 2024.
Following the NFL Draft, ESPN's Mike Clay unveiled fantasy football statistical projections for all 32 teams and it all seemed to come together for the Jets. The simulation has New York recording 11.6 wins, second most on the circuit to only San Francisco.
Such a result would allow the Jets to end their 13-year postseason drought and capture their first AFC East division title since 2002.
The high expectations are likely the result of the Jets' busy offseason. They changed out three starters on the offensive line and signed former Los Angeles Chargers' WR2 Mike Williams to bolster the receiving corps. They also added Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick through a trade with Philadelphia. Then, in the draft, New York added notable reinforcements at offensive tackle and running back while also picking up receiver Malachi Corley at No. 65 overall.
"We tried to keep the main thing the main thing throughout the offseason," said Jets' general manager Joe Douglas after the draft. "I feel like we stuck to what we tried to do and tried to avoid distractions and not waiver from our process. We've been able to do that. Look, we're excited about the team and excited to get this thing going."
As for Rodgers, the ESPN projection puts his touchdown total at 29 (27 pass, 2 rush) for 15 regular season games. The four-time NFL MVP is predicted to throw for 3,845 yards with nine interceptions. His 263 projected fantasy points rank him as QB9.
Bell-cow ball carrier Breece Hall would finish the regular season as the No. 2 overall fantasy running back (in PPR formats), gaining nearly 1,600 yards from scrimmage and scoring 11 touchdowns in the predicted scenario. Jets' WR1 Garrett Wilson is in line to record a third consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season, totaling 80 catches for 1,140 yards and nine touchdowns.
On defense, Reddick leads the way with 9.9 sacks.
They're fantasy football projections, but Jets' fans would love to see fantasy become reality in 2024.