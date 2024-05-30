Jets' Quinnen Williams Hilariously Stunned Realizing Aaron Rodgers' Age
New York Jets' rookie running back Braelon Allen doesn't know a world in which Aaron Rodgers isn't an NFL quarterback.
Set for his 20th season, the 40-year-old Rodgers joined the pro ranks when Allen was an infant. That realization created a mind-blown moment for Jets' defensive tackle Quinnen Williams on Wednesday.
"20 years?! Aaron, 20 years in the NFL? Man!" said Williams.
The 26-year-old addressed reporters following an OTAs Phase 3 practice in Florham Park, taking a moment to marvel at the epiphany.
"Ain't our running back — the No. 0 — 20 years old? So, he's been in the NFL as long as he's been alive," said Williams in astonishment after learning that Rodgers was entering Year 20. "That's crazy, huh? I gotta joke with him about that."
According to the star defensive tackle, even at an advanced age, Rodgers, who is coming off Achilles surgery, is the real deal.
"I was just literally lifting weights with him, and to see him work out as a 40-year-old man and guy who's been in the NFL 20 years. You hear stuff like that and then you see the way he works and the way he goes about his work and the way he do the things he do. It's like I want to emulate that,"
said Williams. "Having him on our team has been unbelievable. Twenty years is a lot of experience."
Drafted No. 3 overall by the Jets in 2019, Williams' NFL tenure is just five seasons old.
"I'm 26, so I was six years old when he first started playing football in the NFL, so that's unbelievable," said the two-time Pro Bowl interior lineman.
Meanwhile, Allen, a Wisconsin product, will likely line up next to a man twice his age.
The fourth-round running back was born on January 20, 2004.