New York Jets' Offensive 'Triplets' Amongst NFL's Best
It's arguably the best trio, on paper, in New York Jets' history.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, running back Breece Hall and receiver Garrett Wilson are top-level talents at their respective positions, and, collectively, they create a three-headed monster headlining the Jets' offense.
If all remain healthy, New York should far exceed the abysmal offensive output that the team settled for in 2023.
Sports Illustrated's Matthew Verderame selected trios from each of the NFL's 32 teams and ranked them from worst to first. The triplets consist of the "best set of a quarterback, running back and pass catcher (tight ends included)" for every franchise.
Admittedly, quarterbacks carried more weight in the calculation process.
Ranking sixth overall, the Jets finished higher than their AFC East rivals.
From SI's Ranking Each NFL Team’s Top Offensive Triplets for 2024:
6. New York Jets
Triplets: Aaron Rodgers, Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson
If Rodgers can stay healthy, the Jets are going to be a tough offense for opponents. In 2022, Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards with the Packers, struggling to find his four-time MVP rhythm. This year, he’ll be playing with Hall and Wilson, two of the league’s best at their respective positions. Health is a huge question, but the Jets are intriguing.
The 40-year-old Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, has 475 career touchdown passes to his credit and his 59,055 pass yards are ninth most all-time. He lasted only four offensive snaps last year, but appears determined to complete a successful comeback from Achilles surgery. His practice reps suggest the old man can still sling it.
Hall is as effective as any every down back in the league these days.
After an injury-shortened rookie season, the 2022 second-round draft pick totaled 1,585 yards from scrimmage and a team-leading nine touchdowns last season. He led all NFL running backs with 76 receptions.
Wilson, the former No. 10 overall draft pick, has opened his NFL career with back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons despite instability at quarterback. The 23-year-old pass-catcher has played all 34 games for the Jets over the past two seasons, accounting for 178 receptions for 2,145 yards.
If Rodgers is healthy, New York becomes an instant favorite amongst fantasy football managers and a nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators.