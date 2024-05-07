New York Jets' Fans Will Like This AI Prediction for AFC East Race
It's what could've happened last year had quarterback Aaron Rodgers not torn his Achilles in Week 1.
The New York Jets, who own the longest postseason drought in major North American team sports, are chasing their first AFC East division title since 2002, and Artificial Intelligence has some good news for the organization's long-suffering fans.
In an AI-powered prediction that was shared on social media by The 33rd Team, the Jets win 12 of 17 games en-route to the division crown. The Buffalo Bills, who have won the AFC East each of the past four years, finished second in the projections with an 11-6 overall record. The New England Patriots took third at 9-8 while the Miami Dolphins posted a last-place record at 7-10.
The 33rd Team solicited the predicted order-of-finish from Elon Musk's @Grok.
Returning the key pieces from the NFL's third-ranked defense, coupled with a healthy Rodgers leading the offense, the Jets will enter the summer as a much-discussed contender. New York has earned a home victory over Buffalo each of the past two seasons.
The Jets have rebuilt their offense this offseason, hoping to spark a unit that ranked next to last in the NFL with Rodgers on the shelf. They added three new starters along the offensive line and signed former Los Angeles Chargers' WR2 Mike Williams. In the draft, New York used its first two picks on left tackle Olu Fashanu and receiver Malachi Corley. The Jets also picked up two running backs on Day 3.
"It's an exciting group to work with, for sure. We still got to get to work, there's still a lot of work to be done. Number one thing keeping all these guys healthy, but it's a group that we're excited about," said Jets' fourth-year head coach Robert Saleh during rookie minicamp on May 3 in Florham Park.