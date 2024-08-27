Former New York Jets DE Released by Dallas Cowboys After Recently Signing with Team
Former New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson signed a training camp deal late in the offseason with the Dallas Cowboys. Lawson's one-year deal had no guaranteed money.
His time with his new team looks to be short lived.
According to Todd Archer of ESPN, the 29-year-old has been released by the Cowboys.
"The Cowboys have released veteran DE Carl Lawson, who joined them late in training camp, per sources. Could potentially return to the practice squad. There was no guaranteed money in the one-year deal he signed."
Lawson could search for a new team, or, as Archer alluded to, he could return to Dallas' practice squad.
Lawson was once viewed as an impact player for the Jets. He started in 17 games during his second season with the organization and posted seven sacks, the second most in his career.
He signed a three-year, $45 million deal with New York in 2021.
However, Lawson played in just 23 games for the Jets in his three seasons. He suffered an Achilles tear in training camp during the same year they signed him, a tough blow for him and the team.
The Georgia native seemed to have a tough time finding a home during the offseason, but with more cuts on the way before Tuesday's deadline, perhaps another team will look to give him a chance on their 53-man roster.
If he decides to stay with the Cowboys on their practice squad, his experience could make him one of the first players called up if they deal with an injury.