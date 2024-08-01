Dallas Cowboys Working Out Former New York Jets Defensive End
Many teams around the NFL are still looking to add free agents with the season right around the corner. Most of the top-end free agents have already been signed, but some potential impact players are still on the market. The New York Jets are one of the teams that could look to land some of those players.
It's uncertain if Joe Douglas plans on adding more, but if he feels that the Jets need to make another addition, they have the resources to do so.
One former New York player, Carl Lawson, is working out for a different team. According to Todd Archer of ESPN, Lawson is working out for the Dallas Cowboys.
"The Cowboys are working out some pass rushers Thursday in the wake of Sam Williams knee injury, including veteran Carl Lawson, who played in Cincinnati for Mike Zimmer, according to a source."
Unlike the Jets, the Cowboys had one of the quietest offseasons in the NFL. In fact, many around the NFL believe that it was one of the worst in the league. For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, similar to New York, there was much more that could've and should've been done.
Adding Lawson doesn't necessarily help with that, but there was a point in his career where he was an above-average player. In the 2022 season, he posted seven sacks and 33 combined tackles, playing in 17 games.
Lawson, who played the last two years with the Jets on a three-year, $45 million deal in the 2021 offseason, tore his Achilles in August of 2021 and missed his first year with the team.
After impressing during the 2022 campaign, he didn't see much action in 2023 due to a back injury limiting his time. He played in just six games, finishing with five tackles and zero sacks.
He's the type of player who could've made an impact for New York, but with how elite their defense is and not having a place to play, it made sense why they decided not to bring him back.
If the 29-year-old can stay on the field, there's a chance that he could have another productive year. Unfortunately, he hasn't proven to be able to do so throughout two of the past three seasons, which is certainly a worry. Hopefully, for his sake, he'll get another chance with a team like Dallas and have a chance to compete for a Super Bowl and get playing time.