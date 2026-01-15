Jets-49ers Trade Would Solve Short Term QB Problem

The New York Jets arguably got some good news on Wednesday.

Dante Moore, who is a talented quarterback and is a very good prospect in his own right, opted to stay in college for another year. If Moore had entered the 2026 NFL Draft, he would've been the clear-cut No. 2 quarterback prospect in the class. But at just 20 years old and with minimal college starts under his belt, he isn't a clear-cut prospect, yet.

While this is the case, if he was available at No. 2, he would've been worth a dice roll. Now, the Jets can use the No. 2 pick to try to put more infrastructure in place. Arguably, Arvell Reese should be the pick. The Jets are coming off a 3-14 record and need to add more to really put a young quarterback in a position to succeed. They should re-sign Breece Hall and add another receiver -- maybe early on in the draft or free agency. If the Jets take a guy like Ty Simpson with the No. 16 or No. 33 pick and add a veteran, that would be a safer route if they continue to add weapons. Plus, the Jets have three first-round picks in 2027 and could always add another prospect then -- like maybe Moore.

The Jets should call the 49ers

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

In the short term, one quarterback the team should target is still in the playoffs: San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback Mac Jones. Jones got a bit of time starting earlier in the campaign with Brock Purdy hurt and played some of the best football of his young career. He was a Pro Bowler with the New England Patriots and has spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and now the 49ers too.

He should be a trade candidate because the 49ers have a starter in place and Jones has a cap hit of just over $3.9 million in 2026. At just 27 years old, he's worth a flyer to see if he could be like some of these guys who develop later in their careers after being a high draft pick, like Sam Darnold. Plus, with Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields both impacting the salary cap in 2026, getting a cheap starting option should be a priority.

One stat that will make Jets fans sad, but is true, is that the New York passing offense tallied 2,385 passing yards total in 17 games. Jones played in 11 games -- including eight starts -- and had 2,151 passing yards himself. At the very least, he would bring something different.

