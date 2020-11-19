How the Jets Plan to Use Pat Elflein: 'There's a Lot of Value There'

Just a few days after the Jets claimed Pat Elflein off waivers, head coach Adam Gase is beginning to formulate a plan as to how he'll use the offensive lineman in New York.

Across four seasons in the NFL, Elflein has played at center and both guard positions with the Minnesota Vikings. In New York, Gase sees the former third-round pick as a center with "guard flexibility."

"We always look at it as anytime we get guys that can snap, that can play center or guard, there’s a lot of value there," Gase told reporters on Wednesday afternoon. "We’ll just have to see how this kind of fits with who we have, where we’re at."

READ: Jets' Breshad Perriman Is Limited in Practice With New Shoulder Injury

Elflein came off the injured reserve in Minnesota last Friday and was placed on waivers over the weekend. He was targeted by several teams but New York's top priority allowed the Jets to claim him on Monday.

While the 26-year-old is surely itching to get started with his new team, as he hasn't played since Week 1 due to a thumb injury, COVID-19 protocols will keep him sidelined until next week at the earliest, per Gase.

"We’ll see how it all kind of all fits together, we’ll see how we come out of this game injury wise as well," he said.

As for his playing time in the immediate future once he's able to participate, the Jets' offensive line has been fairly consistent thus far in 2020. Right guard Greg Van Roten has played in all 562 offensive snaps this year, the only player on New York's roster to do so. At center, Connor McGovern is second on the team, playing in 96 percent of snaps thus far. Then Alex Lewis, at left guard, has been on the field for 86 percent of the Jets' offensive plays.

Based on Gase's comments regarding the release of veteran cornerback Pierre Desir, it's safe to say this winless team is going to rotate different players in and share reps across various positions moving forward.

That could open the door for Elflein to take some reps on the offensive line, auditioning at different spots. Otherwise, he'll be limited to leaving a lasting impression on this organization's coaching staff in practice.

MORE: NFL Insiders React to Jets Claiming 'Potential Starter' Pat Elflein on Waivers

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman) and be sure to bookmark JetsCountry and check back daily for news, analysis and more.