Jets Have Green Light to Spend With 'No Financial Restriction' In Free Agency

In free agency this offseason, money will be no object for the New York Jets. 

According to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, general manager Joe Douglas has been informed that he has "no financial restriction" heading into free agency. 

Therefore, with a surplus of cap space, Douglas and his team can build this franchise however he sees fit this offseason. That includes both the big free agents when it comes to money and the big free agents on the offensive and defensive lines, per Hughes. 

Does that mean the Jets will target multiple top-tier assets? Could they make a slew of moves with cheaper options, deals that will add veterans and shore up weaknesses across their roster. 

Seems like the answer to both of those questions is an emphatic yes. 

Douglas and the Jets are in the driver's seat. They have money to work with as well as a brand new coaching staff and culture change to draw interest from top free agents. Sure, New York isn't one or two players away from a playoff-caliber roster—even if they hit this offseason out of the park, they're still likely years away from making the postseason—but this franchise could take a massive step toward contention over the next few months if they play their cards right. 

Not to mention the fact that Gang Green has the No. 2 pick of the NFL draft next month with several selections in the first few rounds.

As Hughes alluded to, expect New York to be active in the market for interior offensive lineman and those on the defensive side that can get to opposing quarterbacks. The Jets would benefit from some offensive playmakers (at wide receiver and possibly running back) and could seek out some experience to help in their young secondary as well. 

Bottom line, as Hughes also reported, expect the Jets to "make waves" in free agency. 

Buckle up, Jets fans. These next few weeks could be a wild ride. 

