Jets' Aaron Glenn, Darren Mougey Address Aaron Rodgers Decision
The New York Jets made their decision to move on from Aaron Rodgers and both Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey addressed the choice on Tuesday.
The National Football League Scouting Combine will kick off this week and because of that, all of the top decision-makers in football are heading to Indianapolis to take a look at the NFL's next starts. The draft will take place in April and front offices will get a close look at the top prospects out there.
Both Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey stepped in front of the mic on Tuesday and unsurprisingly were asked about the decision to move on from Rodgers.
"I just want to address the Aaron Rodgers stuff, get ahead of that," Mougey said. "I'm not going to discuss any private discussions that I had with Aaron throughout this process and really with any private discussion that I've had with any player for that matter. I'm not here to confirm or deny any rumors that happened during that process. I will say this, there was never an ultimatum or rules of engagement for Aaron to potentially join the Jets again, that never happened.
"AG and I had a lot of dialogue, a lot of conversations to get thoughts and just thought at the end of the day it was the best thing for the Jets moving forward just going in a different direction with the quarterback position. A lot of respect for Aaron Rodgers as a player and as a person. First-ballot Hall of Famer and wish him nothing but the best but that was the decision that we made and we look forward to moving past that and into this next process with free agency and the draft."
Glenn also weighed in on the decision.
"Every decision that me and Mougey make is to win, and win now," Glenn said. "This isn't going to be the last decision I make that will upset some people, and that's okay. As men, we talk about it. We make sure we keep it in-house and continue to do."
