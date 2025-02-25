Who Will Replace Jets’ Aaron Rodgers? 35-Year-Old Has ‘Multiple Supporters’
The New York Jets’ starting quarterback spot likely will be the most talked about position in football over the next month or so.
Free agency will be here in March and we likely will quickly find out whether or not the Jets are going to add any more veterans into the mix. Players like Justin Fields and Kirk Cousins have been brought up, although Cousins isn’t technically heading to free agency at this time.
If they don’t land one of the top guys, there’s certainly a world in which they could draft someone and roll with an internal candidate like Tyrod Taylor. The 35-year-old is a 14-year National Football League veteran. He has been a Pro Bowler throughout his career and has bounced between being a starter and backup.
He’s under contract for the 2025 season and NFL insider Josina Anderson shared that he has “multiple supporters” in the building if the Jets decide to roll with him next year.
“No question starts with the quarterback position,” Anderson said. “So what are the Jets going to do? One thing I have gathered in my various conversations is that Tyrod Taylor has multiple supporters in the building. Not only are there people who hold Taylor in a higher regard than one might think for a player who only played in two games in the green and white last season, but certain individuals in that building are complimentary of his ability to pass and run an offense.
“I’m not guaranteeing anything about any player’s status. I’m telling you about some sentiments that do exist in that building.”
Taylor is a capable quarterback who could be a great bridge if the team decides to draft a young guy. There’s going to be a lot of eyes on New York over the next few weeks as things start to pick up.
