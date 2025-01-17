Jets' Aaron Rodgers Predicted To Be Done In NY By Prominent Insider
All eyes are on the New York Jets' quarterback room right now.
This isn't too shocking. The lights are the brightest in New York and the quarterback spot is the biggest one out there. Plus, when you have a future Hall of Famer like Aaron Rodgers under center it just helps to get even more eye balls on the team.
Rodgers is a fascinating football player and person overall and therefore, people want to know what he's going to do. He hasn't decided whether or not he's going to play football in 2025 or hang up his cleats and retire at this point. That decision likely won't come until the Jets hire a new head coach and general manager. Plus, he noted that he hasn't focused on football right now because of the devastating wildfires in his home state of California right now.
Everything at this point in the offseason is conjecture for the most part. Anything could happen, but it is a real question. Rodgers looked like he still has something left in the tank. But, he's now 41 years old and there's new leadership coming to New York.
Will he be back? ESPN's Rich Cimini predicted that will not end up being the case.
"Priority No. 1 for the GM and his new coach will be figuring out the Rodgers riddle," Cimini said. "His cap charge ($23.5 million) is manageable, but this goes beyond money. Does the new regime want to begin its program with a 41-year-old quarterback accustomed to being the focal point of everything? On the flip side, the Jets will be hard-pressed to find a comparable replacement in a thin quarterback market.
"Their fear is that he goes to another team and discovers the Fountain of Youth, as Brett Favre did after leaving the Jets and landing with the Minnesota Vikings in 2009. If Rodgers is released, or if he retires (a possibility), the cap hit is $49 million, which can be spread over two years if he's a designated post-June 1 cut...Verdict: Goes."
This isn't too shocking. It's a complicated question, though, and we won't fully know until the head coach and general manager are selected.
More NFL: Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About Future With Jets, Woody Johnson Meeting