Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About Future With Jets, Woody Johnson Meeting
Will Aaron Rodgers return to the New York Jets in 2025?
That question is going to dominate headlines until an ultimate decision is made. When you have a future Hall of Fame talent like Rodgers, future decisions involving him are a big deal. Rodgers now is 41 years old but he still tossed 28 touchdown passes for the Jets in 2024.
He’s under contract for the 2025 season, but that hasn’t stopped speculation from running rampant. Rodgers still has to decide whether or not he will be playing in general in 2025. If he does want to play, the next question will be with the Jets or elsewhere?
Rodgers joined “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday and discussed his meeting with owner Woody Johnson and his future with the team.
“My meeting with Woody was more about, you know, the team (and) future,” Rodgers said. “Different things. I think everybody understands that it's gonna come down to the GM and the coach and myself and whether we all want to do a dance together or if it’s not in the cards.”
This makes perfect sense. The team is in flux right now and they haven’t sorted out who will take over the massive roles of head coach and general manager yet. Once they are filled, then we should know more about what the future will look like roster-wise.
A handful of top-tier options have been linked to the team for both positions. Recently, the most talked about head coach options have been Aaron Glenn and Brian Flores. It sounds like anything realistically could happen at this point.
The National Football League season hasn’t even ended yet with the Divisional Round of the playoffs about to kick off this weekend. We probably won’t learn more about Rodgers’ future until the season actually ends.
