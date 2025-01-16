Aaron Rodgers Reveals Level Of Communication With Jets Right Now
The New York Jets likely will be the most talked about team in football.
First and foremost, the Jets are in the New York market and therefore already is front of mind. On top of that, they have some massive decisions to make this offseason involving highly-discussed players. Aaron Rodgers arguably is the most polarizing figure in football. He's a future Hall of Famer who is loved by many and also disliked by probably the same amount of people.
While this is the case, he tossed 28 touchdowns and had one of the better statistical quarterback seasons in Jets history, despite a tough record. He's under contract for the 2025 season but his future is up in the air. He's 41 years old and is deciding whether to retire or not. If he decides to return, the Jets will have to determine whether or not to keep him.
There are a lot of decisions to make and it's going to be a roller coast of a few months. Rodgers joined "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday and revealed how much communication he's had with the team since the regular season ended.
"There's obviously moving pieces in New York," Rodgers said. "There's been a number of job interviews for (general manager) and for head coach. There's even more names released every day that the team is looking at. But I have had limited communication with them."
This isn't too shocking because of the fact that Rodgers noted that a lot of his focus has been on the devastating wildfires across California right now.
"I've been dealing with trying to protect my house out here," Rodgers said. "My house is fine, I'm not in the areas that have been affected. But, it's been a weird time for so many. People who live down here, friends of mine, have lost houses. A number of friends in Palisades lost their homes. A number of friends in Pasadena were affected, friends around Runyon Canyon. It's been a tough time, for sure.
"A lot of the attention has gone to the celebrities that have lost their houses. There were some affluent areas both in Palisades and some of the areas of Malibu that got affected, but there are a lot of other people, just your average great southern California folks who lost everything as well. It's going to be tough to rebuild."
Hopefully, Rodgers and others around him are able to remain safe throughout this tough time in California then football can come next.
