Jets Could Replace Aaron Rodgers With Star National Championship Hero
The New York Jets may look to replace veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason, but their options are few and far between. There are a few free agents available, but none stand out above the others.
In the NFL Draft, the Jets would need to trade up to pick No. 2 if they wanted to select a top quarterback. But New York may be able to grab a sleeper prospect later in the draft.
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard has dominated in his one year with the Buckeyes. The Kansas State transfer recently capped off a tremendous season with a National Championship victory and multiple Bowl MVP awards.
Patrick Conn of Buckeyes Wire projects Howard to be a fourth-round quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft.
"Howard showed what he could do at the next level for the past five seasons. The dual threat has the size to withstand the punishment as a runner and passer. The former Kansas State quarterback showed he can score on the ground with his legs and attack defenses downfield with his strong arm. Though not always the most accurate passer, he could certainly develop that area of his game. Howard displays the physical tools to be a good starting quarterback in the NFL."
During Ohio State's 4-0 playoff run in which they secured victories over Tennessee, Oregon, Texas, and Notre Dame, Howard tossed 1,150 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions. The 23-year-old led the country in QBR and was among the best in yards and touchdowns as well.
Instead of using a top ten pick on a quarterback, the Jets could opt to take the best player available and select a quarterback late. If Howard is available in the fourth round, he could be quite a good pick for the Jets.
