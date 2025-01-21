Jets Predicted To Skip QB, Draft All-American In Latest Mock Draft
The New York Jets have the opportunity to make or break the future of their franchise this offseason. They have quite a talented roster built up, but the major pieces of the team are still glaring question marks.
New York is currently holding interviews for its vacant head coach and general manager positions. Decisions for those two positions may be made very soon and they could dictate the future of the franchise.
The Jets also have to make a decision at quarterback with 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers played well in 2024, but the Jets could still move on from him.
Jack Murray of CBS Sports doesn't expect the Jets to replace Rodgers in the upcoming NFL Draft though. Murray recently predicted the Jets would select LSU Tigers offensive tackle Will Campbell with the No. 7 pick in the draft.
"Olu Fashanu replaced Tyron Smith at left tackle and the thought here is that Will Campbell replaces Morgan Moses at left tackle," Edwards wrote. "New York obviously has a quarterback situation to figure out this offseason as well."
The Jets opted to select an offensive tackle with their top pick in 2024 and they could do the same thing in 2025.
Campbell was a consensus All-American this season as he consistently looked like one of the best pass blockers in the country. Selecting him may not be the flashy move that Jets fans are looking for, but it would lock up another franchise tackle to protect the quarterback's blind side.
