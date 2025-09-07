Jets Fans Will Love This Latest Justin Fields Week 1 Prediction
Early in the offseason, the New York Jets made the shocking decision to cut ties with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. New York would sign free agent signal caller Justin Fields, formerly of the Pittsburgh Steelers, to replace Rodgers.
Rodgers would go on to sign with the Steelers to replace Fields as the two teams swapped quarterbacks.
Ironically enough, these two teams will meet in a Week 1 matchup that's bound to produce some fireworks.
FanSided's Terrence Jordan recently made quite the bold prediction. Jordan predicted Fields and the Jets would handle business and beat the Steelers in Week 1.
Jets receive favorable prediction for Week 1
"For all the jokes about how the Steelers' recent ceiling under Mike Tomlin is the Wild Card Round, Jets fans would take a first-round playoff exit happily," Jordan wrote. "No team has suffered in futility as long as the Jets have, but I think they'll start the Aaron Glenn era right with a home win over Rodgers and the Steelers. For one thing, Glenn has gotten positive press for changing the culture in New York.
"For another, the Jets will be more motivated to stick it to Rodgers than the Steelers will to the likable Fields. Garrett Wilson said earlier this week that he hasn't spoken to Rodgers since he was released months ago, which tells you all you need to know. I don't know if the Jets will finish with a better record than the Steelers this year, but at this point in their careers, I trust Fields to make some plays more than I trust Rodgers. This game will be ugly, but the Jets will find a way."
Fields has a lot to prove to the team that benched him. But he has his hands full with TJ Watt and the loaded Steelers defense.
Fields is a threat to beat the Steelers on the ground, but Pittsburgh upgraded its run defense during the offseason. Pittsburgh also added a few quality cornerbacks.
Either way, Fields could be primed for a big game with his new team. The Jets will need him to be at his best if they want a chance to beat Rodgers and the Steelers in Week 1.
