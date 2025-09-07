3 Storylines To Watch In Jets Vs Steelers Week 1 Game
The New York Jets are ramping up for a very exciting Week 1 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Justin Fields will be facing off with the team that benched him last year. Former quarterback Aaron Rodgers, now with the Steelers, returns to face the Jets.
But there are a lot of storylines to watch this week. It's Aaron Glenn's first game as the head coach of the Jets and they're looking to get off to a fast start.
What are the top storylines to watch in the Jets' Week 1 game against the Steelers?
Who's the second wide receiver in New York?
The Jets have a star wide receiver in Garrett Wilson, but they don't have a definitive wide receiver No. 2.
Allen Lazard, Josh Reynolds, and Xavier Gibson are all quality options on the roster. Rookie Arian Smith is another candidate to be the second option.
In Week 1, it'll be interesting to see how many targets each option gets. Wilson will almost certainly lead the team in targets, catches, and yards, but the second option is going to be a huge storyline to watch going forward.
How will Justin Fields fare against his former team?
The Steelers benched Fields last season, and he opted to leave town for a deal with the Jets after the year. Now, he gets his chance for revenge in Week 1.
The Steelers have a loaded defense with a dominant front seven. This front seven could cause the Jets' running game to struggle early in the contest, which may mean Fields has to make plays with his arm.
Fields and his arm accuracy will be storylines to watch all season. Everybody knows and understands what Fields brings to the table with his legs, but his arm talent could make or break the Jets' season.
Can Armand Membou limit TJ Watt?
The Jets drafted Armand Membou at the top of the first round in the 2025 NFL Draft. They did this with the idea that Membou would develop into a franchise offensive tackle.
In Week 1, Membou will be matched up with All-Pro edge rusher TJ Watt. Watt rarely moves around on the field, so he will be going against Membou for the entire contest.
If Membou can limit Watt to an average day, the Jets will be able to move the ball much more easily. But if Watt wrecks the game, the Steelers could handle the Jets' offense rather easily.
