Jets GM Darren Mougey Signs Former Broncos FB Who Started Career With Patriots
New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey has officially made his first player signing.
Before being hired as Jets GM on January 25, Mougey had worked for the Denver Broncos since 2012, starting as a scouting intern and working all the way up to being named assistant general manager in 2022.
Mougey formed relationships with and/or witnessed hundreds of Broncos players over the span of a decade-plus, and it makes sense that some of these guys could soon end up in a Jets uniform.
In fact, Mougey has made his first signing as Jets GM a former Bronco.
On Friday, KPRC 2 Houston’s NFL reporter Aaron Wilson broke the news.
“#Jets sign former #Texans and #Broncos fullback and tight end Andrew Beck to a one-year contract, per a league source,” Wilson posted on Friday afternoon.
Beck, 28, played for the Broncos between 2019 and 2022.
NFL Trade Rumors’ Jonathan Comeaux provided more background on Beck’s career thus far.
“Beck … signed with the (New England) Patriots (in 2019) as an undrafted free agent out of Texas before he was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed off waivers by the Broncos,” Comeaux wrote.
“He originally entered the league as a blocking tight end, but Denver opted to use him at fullback. The Broncos re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2022 before Beck departed in unrestricted free agency for a two-year, $6.2 million deal with the Texans.”
“He was among Houston’s final roster back in August and he signed to the Packers’ practice squad.”
“In 2023, Beck appeared in 15 games for the Texans and caught 11 passes on 13 targets for 55 yards and two touchdowns, adding three carries for five yards and one touchdown. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.”
Comeaux also pointed out that Beck signing with the Jets might not guarantee that he will make the 2025 roster.
“This could be a futures deal, which are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp,” Comeaux wrote.
The Jet Press’ Justin Fried reacted to the signing on X.
“This is an interesting one,” Fried said.
“#Jets sign veteran FB Andrew Beck. The (Detroit) Lions offense had used a FB in the past, although not this past season.”
“Wonder if that’s something (Jets offensive coordinator Tanner) Engstrand plans to implement in his offense in 2025.”
Over six seasons in the NFL, Beck has tallied 25 catches for 214 yards and five touchdowns.
More NFL: Jets Might Sign Former Patriots Quarterback For Epic Comeback Story