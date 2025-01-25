Jets Might Sign Former Patriots Quarterback For Epic Comeback Story
If the New York Jets are looking for a fresh start at the quarterback position, perhaps it makes sense to bring in a QB who also needs a fresh start.
It’s still unclear whether or not Aaron Rodgers is returning to the Jets, or the NFL for that matter.
If Rodgers doesn’t return to New York, the Jets will have to hit the free agent market to find a starting QB. Sam Darnold, Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, and Jameis Winston are considered the top FA quarterback options.
So, barring a miracle trade for Matthew Stafford, the Jets will more than likely end up with one of those four names if Rodgers bounces.
There is another veteran quarterback on the free agent market, however, who could provide what the Jets need.
It would be a risky signing given this man’s recent history under center, but if it worked out for the Jets, it would make for one of the best stories in sports.
Most people remember first discovering QB Jimmy Garoppolo as the Clark Kent doppelganger who backed up Tom Brady for two Super Bowl wins with the New England Patriots.
At the time, Garoppolo was seen as a future star in the NFL who would soon get his shot to be a stud starter, if not in New England, then somewhere else, and soon.
That opportunity for “Jimmy G” came in 2017 when he joined the San Francisco 49ers. Unfortunately for Garoppolo, his time in San Fran was marred by an ACL tear in 2018 that completely changed the trajectory of his career.
Garoppolo never fulfilled his star potential as a 49er and signed a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023. Garoppolo also faced adversity at this stop on his NFL journey, as he was benched midway through his first Raiders season in favor of Aidan O’Connell. Jimmy G was released by the Raiders in March 2024.
Garoppolo landed on his feet, though, signing a one-year deal with the Rams last March. After serving a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug rules, Garoppolo served as Stafford’s backup in LA and saw action in the Rams’ final regular season game, throwing for 334 yards, two touchdowns, and a pick in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Now, Garoppolo finds himself a free agent once again. Although he’s been through a lot in his career since leaving New England, Garoppolo is still just 33 years old. There’s no reason why he can’t resuscitate his career and leave a completely positive legacy behind as a winning player.
New York might be the perfect place for Jimmy G to do just that. He’d be joining a franchise that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2010, so while the pressure would be high (as it always is in NYC), there wouldn’t be immediate expectations to contend.
Garoppolo has always had a ton of raw talent. What a story it would be if he combined this talent with his collection of tough experiences in the NFL to really bring it all together as an excellent veteran quarterback for the Jets.
If Gang Green loses Rodgers and fails to snag one of the top FA options, they should take a bold chance on Clark Kent and hope that he can become Superman.
