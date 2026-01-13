Mike Tomlin Had Blunt Message for Steelers Fans After Disappointing Playoff Loss

For the third straight year, the Pittsbrugh Steelers are headed home after just one round of the NFL playoffs. Pittsburgh on Monday was defeated 30-6 by the Texans, who utilized a smothering defense to overwhelm quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers' offense en route to four sacks and two second-half defensive touchdowns to power to a victory.

After the game, longtime Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, never in the business of excuse-making, wasn't about to start now. Speaking to reporters at his postgame press conference, Tomlin was asked what his message to the Steelers fanbase is after another disappointing playoff exit.

"Words are cheap. It's about what you do or you don't do. ... People talk too much in our business. You either do or you don't."



“When you don't get it done, words are cheap,” Tomlin said. “It's about what you do or you don't do. And so, I appreciate the question. But people talk too much in our business. You either do or you don't.”

Tomlin, the second-longest tenured coach in Steelers history, has never had a losing season in Pittsburgh and is tied with legendary coach Chuck Noll for the most regular season wins in franchise history as head coach, with 193. Tomlin has won a Lombardi Trophy and has been to a second Super Bowl, but his Steelers haven't won a playoff game since the 2016 season—and have lost six straight postseason games. His overall postseason ledger sits at 8-12. The Steelers' recent postseason showing has seemingly warmed Tomlin's seat considerably, raising questions about his future with a franchise that doesn't often make a change at head coach.

Tomlin was asked one such question—how he approaches a decision on his future—after Monday night's defeat.

“I'm not even in that mindset as I sit here tonight,” Tomlin said. “I'm more in the mindset of what transpired in the stadium and what we did and didn't do. Not a big picture mentality as I sit here tonight.”

But Rodgers, who himself faces an uncertain future, made it clear how he feels about Tomlin's apparent up-in-the-air future, saying the notion that the Steelers coach was on the hot seat was an “absolute joke.”

Tomlin has two years remaining on his contract with the Steelers—2026 and a team option in 2027. Pittsburgh reportedly must decide whether or not to pick up the team option on Tomlin's contract by March 1.

