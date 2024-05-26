Jets Interested in Re-Signing Seven-Year NFL Veteran for Key Backup Role?
The New York Jets appear to have a franchise center in place, but a little proven insurance never hurt anyone.
After initially breaking into the starting lineup as an injury replacement at right guard, second-round rookie Joe Tippmann moved over to center, the position he was drafted at, when veteran Connor McGovern suffered a season-ending injury. The 2023 No. 43 overall pick spent the last 10 weeks of his rookie campaign as the Jets' starting center and doesn't seem to be going anywhere for the foreseeable future.
A high injury rate for offensive linemen, compared to other positions, means a capable backup is practically a roster necessity. With Tippmann on the shelf nursing a thigh injury at the time, the Jets went through three different centers in one game, needing to deploy Practice Squad call-up Xavier Newman in an emergency situation against the New York Giants.
Veteran Swiss Army knife Wes Schweitzer, who returns this season, has the ability to man the center spot but will likely serve as a backup to both starting guards. Jake Hanson and Newman both have snapping ability, but both are squarely on the roster bubble.
Add it all up, and the Jets may be inspired to sign a battle-tested veteran center to "break glass in case of emergency." If so, that guy should be their old friend McGovern, who is still available after his one-year contract expired.
Prior to his leg injury last fall, the 31-year-old McGovern made 55 of a possible 57 starts over a 3.5-year period for Gang Green. Nobly passing the torch to the 23-year-old Tippmann, McGovern reportedly served as a mentor for the then-rookie.
If McGovern is to continue his NFL career on 2024, it'll likely have to be on a veteran minimum contract that features potential incentives. In other words, his services should be affordable to the Jets, who don't possess much salary cap space at this juncture.
McGovern is a proven commodity who knows the program in Florham Park. He has already shown a willingness to act as an elder statesman amongst the offensive line group.
If the medicals check out, and McGovern is expected to return to full health in time for training camp, then the general manager needs to dial up the seven-year vet.